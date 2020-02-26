TX Marine Warning and Forecast
TX Marine Warnings and Forecast for Wednesday, February 26, 2020
GALE WARNING
URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service Corpus Christi TX
1258 AM CST Wed Feb 26 2020
...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...
* WHAT...North winds 20 to 25 knots with gusts up to 35 knots
expected late this evening with winds increasing to 25 to 30
knots and gusts up to 40 knots after midnight. Seas building
to 7 to 10 feet.
* WHERE...Coastal waters from Baffin Bay to Port Aransas out 20
NM, Coastal waters from Port Aransas to Matagorda Ship Channel
out 20 NM, Waters from Baffin Bay to Port Aransas from 20 to
60 NM and Waters from Port Aransas to Matagorda Ship Channel
from 20 to 60 NM.
* WHEN...Through noon CST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Strong to very strong winds and increased seas will
result in hazardous marine conditions especially for
inexperienced mariners with smaller vessels.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Mariners should consider altering plans to avoid possible
hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter
course, and/or secure the vessel for severe wind and seas.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...
* WHAT...North winds 20 to 25 knots with gusts up to 35 knots
and choppy to rough waters expected.
* WHERE...Bays and Waterways from Baffin Bay to Port Aransas and
Bays and Waterways from Port Aransas to Port O'Connor.
* WHEN...Through noon CST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Strong winds and increased seas will result in
hazardous marine conditions especially for inexperienced
mariners with smaller vessels.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
