TX Marine Warning and Forecast

TX Marine Warnings and Forecast for Monday, February 10, 2020

_____

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Corpus Christi TX

306 AM CST Sun Feb 9 2020

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM CST MONDAY...

* WHAT...Southeast winds around 20 knots. Seas 6 to 7 feet

expected with occasional seas to 9 feet.

* WHERE...Waters from Baffin Bay to Port Aransas from 20 to 60

NM and Waters from Port Aransas to Matagorda Ship Channel from

20 to 60 NM.

* WHEN...Until 3 AM CST Monday.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds and increased seas will result in

hazardous marine conditions especially for inexperienced

mariners with smaller vessels.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

_____

