TX Marine Warnings and Forecast for Friday, February 7, 2020

LOW WATER ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX

341 AM CST Fri Feb 7 2020

...LOW WATER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 3 PM

CST THIS AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Abnormally low water levels expected.

* WHERE...Galveston Bay.

* WHEN...From 9 AM this morning to 3 PM CST this afternoon. Low

Tide at Manchester is at 1:32 PM this afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Below normal water levels will result in hazardous

navigating conditions.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Low tide today will fall to around -1.0 to

-1.5 feet below Mean Low Level Water (MLLW). Around one foot

below MLLW, areas of bare ground begin to appear in the upper

reaches of the ship channel. Once we get to around two feet

below MLLW, then bare ground begins to appear around Morgan's

Point and Manchester.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners should navigate shallow waters with extreme caution due

to below normal water levels.

