TX Marine Warning and Forecast

TX Marine Warnings and Forecast for Monday, January 20, 2020

_____

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Lake Charles LA

307 AM CST Mon Jan 20 2020

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...

* WHAT...North winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 35 kt and seas

4 to 8 feet.

* WHERE...Portions of the Gulf of Mexico.

* WHEN...Until noon CST Monday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

_____

