TX Marine Warning and Forecast
TX Marine Warnings and Forecast for Sunday, January 19, 2020
_____
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY
URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service Corpus Christi TX
332 AM CST Sun Jan 19 2020
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...
* WHAT...North winds 20 to 25 knots with occasional gusts around
30 knots and choppy to occasionally rough waters.
* WHERE...Bays and Waterways from Baffin Bay to Port O'Connor.
* WHEN...Until noon CST today.
* IMPACTS...Strong to very strong winds and/or increased seas
will result in hazardous marine conditions especially for
inexperienced mariners with smaller vessels.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CST
TONIGHT...
* WHAT...Northeast winds 20 to 25 knots with gusts around 30
knots and seas 6 to 9 feet expected.
* WHERE...Waters from Baffin Bay to Matagorda Ship Channel out to
20 NM.
* WHEN...Until midnight CST tonight.
* IMPACTS...Strong to very strong winds and/or increased seas
will result in hazardous marine conditions especially for
inexperienced mariners with smaller vessels.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST MONDAY...
* WHAT...Northeast winds 20 to 25 knots with gusts around 30 knots
and seas 8 to 10 feet.
* WHERE...Waters from Baffin Bay to Matagorda Ship Channel from 20
to 60 NM offshore.
* WHEN...Until 9 AM CST Monday.
* IMPACTS...Strong to very strong winds and/or increased seas
will result in hazardous marine conditions especially for
inexperienced mariners with smaller vessels.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
