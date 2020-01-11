TX Marine Warning and Forecast

TX Marine Warnings and Forecast for Saturday, January 11, 2020

_____

TORNADO WATCH

Watch County Notification for Watch 6

National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX

100 AM CST Sat Jan 11 2020

Tornado Watch 6 remains valid until 4 AM CST early this morning

for the following areas

This watch includes the following adjacent coastal waters

Galveston Bay

Coastal waters from Freeport to Matagorda Ship Channel TX out

20 NM

Coastal waters from High Island to Freeport TX out 20 NM

_____

