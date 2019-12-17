TX Marine Warning and Forecast

TX Marine Warnings and Forecast for Tuesday, December 17, 2019

_____

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Corpus Christi TX

330 AM CST Tue Dec 17 2019

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM CST THIS

AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...North winds 20 to 25 knots with gusts up to 30 knots

and rough waters expected.

* WHERE...Bays and Waterways from Baffin Bay to Port Aransas to

Port O'Connor.

* WHEN...Until 3 PM CST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Strong to very strong winds will result in hazardous

marine conditions especially for inexperienced mariners with

smaller vessels.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM CST THIS AFTERNOON...

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO

6 AM CST WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...North winds 25 to 30 knots with frequent gusts to 35

knots and rough waters expected.

* WHERE...Coastal waters from Baffin Bay to Port Aransas to

Matagorda Ship Channel out 20 NM, and Waters from Baffin Bay to

Port Aransas to Matagorda Ship Channel from 20 to 60 NM.

* WHEN...For the Gale Warning, until 3 PM CST this afternoon.

For the Small Craft Advisory, from 3 PM this afternoon to 6 AM

CST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Strong to very strong winds will result in hazardous

marine conditions especially for inexperienced mariners with

smaller vessels.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners should consider altering plans to avoid possible

hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter

course, and/or secure the vessel for severe wind and seas.

_____

Copyright 2019 AccuWeather