TX Marine Warning and Forecast
TX Marine Warnings and Forecast for Wednesday, December 11, 2019
_____
GALE WARNING
URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service Lake Charles LA
414 AM CST Tue Dec 10 2019
...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 6 AM CST
WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...North winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 40 kt and seas 5
to 10 feet expected.
* WHERE...Waters from Cameron LA to High Island TX from 20 to 60
NM and Coastal waters from Cameron LA to High Island TX out 20
NM.
* WHEN...From noon Tuesday to 6 AM CST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.
Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the
vessel for severe conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 6 AM
CST WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...North winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt expected.
* WHERE...Sabine Lake.
* WHEN...From noon Tuesday to 6 AM CST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
_____
Copyright 2019 AccuWeather