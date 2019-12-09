TX Marine Warning and Forecast

TX Marine Warnings and Forecast for Wednesday, December 11, 2019

GALE WATCH

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Corpus Christi TX

306 AM CST Mon Dec 9 2019

...GALE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH TUESDAY

EVENING...

* WHAT...North winds 25 to 30 kt with gusts 35 to 40 kt and seas

7 to 10 feet possible.

* WHERE...Coastal waters from Baffin Bay to Port Aransas out 20

NM, Coastal waters from Port Aransas to Matagorda Ship Channel

out 20 NM, Waters from Baffin Bay to Port Aransas from 20 to

60 NM and Waters from Port Aransas to Matagorda Ship Channel

from 20 to 60 NM.

* WHEN...12PM Tuesday through Midnight Tuesday Night

* IMPACTS...Gale force winds and high seas will result in

dangerous marine conditions which could result in capsized or

damaged vessels.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...A strong cold front will move through

Tuesday morning. Frequent gusts to gale force are expected

behind this front Tuesday afternoon and evening.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners should consider altering plans to avoid possible

hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter

course, and/or secure the vessel for severe wind and seas.

