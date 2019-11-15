TX Marine Warning and Forecast
TX Marine Warnings and Forecast for Friday, November 15, 2019
_____
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY FOR WINDS
URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service Brownsville TX
311 AM CST Fri Nov 15 2019
...Hazardous Marine Conditions Continue Through This Morning...
.Strong northerly winds and elevated seas will continue this
morning as high pressure continues to interact with a weak coastal
trough along the lower Texas coast. Marine conditions will
improve by late this afternoon.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY FOR WINDS NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST
EARLY THIS MORNING...
* WINDS...North around 20 knots with gusts to 25 knots.
* BAY CONDITIONS...Choppy bay waters.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory for wind means that wind speeds of 20 to
33 knots are expected. Inexperienced mariners...especially those
operating smaller vessels should avoid navigating in these
conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY FOR WINDS NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST
EARLY THIS MORNING...
* WINDS...North around 20 knots with gusts to 25 knots.
* BAY CONDITIONS...Choppy bay waters.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory for wind means that wind speeds of 20 to
33 knots are expected. Inexperienced mariners...especially those
operating smaller vessels should avoid navigating in these
conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY FOR WINDS NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST
EARLY THIS MORNING...
* WINDS...North around 20 knots with gusts to 25 knots.
* BAY CONDITIONS...Choppy bay waters.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory for wind means that wind speeds of 20 to
33 knots are expected. Inexperienced mariners...especially those
operating smaller vessels should avoid navigating in these
conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...
* WINDS...North at 15 to 25 knots with gusts to around 30 knots.
* WAVES/SEAS...5 to 8 feet nearshore.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 20 to 33 knots
are expected to produce hazardous wave conditions to small craft.
Inexperienced mariners...especially those operating smaller
vessels should avoid navigating in these conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...
* WINDS...North at 15 to 25 knots with gusts to around 30 knots.
* WAVES/SEAS...5 to 8 feet nearshore.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 20 to 33 knots
are expected to produce hazardous wave conditions to small craft.
Inexperienced mariners...especially those operating smaller
vessels should avoid navigating in these conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM CST THIS
AFTERNOON...
* WINDS...North at 15 to 25 knots with gusts to around 30 knots.
* WAVES/SEAS...6 to 9 feet offshore.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 20 to 33 knots
are expected to produce hazardous wave conditions to small craft.
Inexperienced mariners...especially those operating smaller
vessels should avoid navigating in these conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM CST THIS
AFTERNOON...
* WINDS...North at 15 to 25 knots with gusts to around 30 knots.
* WAVES/SEAS...6 to 9 feet offshore.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 20 to 33 knots
are expected to produce hazardous wave conditions to small craft.
Inexperienced mariners...especially those operating smaller
vessels should avoid navigating in these conditions.
_____
Copyright 2019 AccuWeather