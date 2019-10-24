TX Marine Warning and Forecast
TX Marine Warnings and Forecast for Thursday, October 24, 2019
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY
URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX
344 AM CDT Thu Oct 24 2019
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CDT THURSDAY....
.A moderate to occasionally strong onshore flow will continue
today. Although sustained winds may fall below 20 knots at times,
seas are expected to remain near 7 feet today. A cold front will
cross the coastal waters early Friday and another Small Craft
Advisory will be required.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CDT THIS
EVENING...
* WINDS...East to southeast 15 to 20 knots and gusty.
* WAVES/SEAS...6 to 7 feet.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 20 to 33 knots...
and/or seas 7 feet or higher...are expected to produce hazardous
conditions for small craft. Inexperienced boaters...especially
those operating smaller vessels should avoid navigating in these
conditions.
