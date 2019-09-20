TX Marine Warning and Forecast

TX Marine Warnings and Forecast for Friday, September 20, 2019

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Corpus Christi TX

414 AM CDT Fri Sep 20 2019

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY HAS EXPIRED...

Southeast winds of 15 to 20 knots will continue over the region

today. Mariners in small craft are urged to exercise caution.

