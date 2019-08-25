TX Marine Warning and Forecast

TX Marine Warnings and Forecast for Sunday, August 25, 2019

MARINE WEATHER STATEMENT

Marine Weather Statement

National Weather Service Lake Charles LA

134 PM CDT Sun Aug 25 2019

...A STRONG THUNDERSTORM APPROACHING THE WATERS...

The areas affected include...

Sabine Lake...

At 134 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated a strong thunderstorm, capable

of producing winds to around 30 knots. This thunderstorm was located

over Port Arthur, moving southeast at 20 knots.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners can expect gusty winds to around 30 knots, locally higher

waves, and lightning strikes. Boaters should seek safe harbor

immediately until this storm passes.

Intense lightning is occurring with this storm. If caught on the open

water stay below deck if possible, keep away from ungrounded metal

objects.

LAT...LON 2999 9377 2988 9377 2983 9381 2982 9381

2982 9382 2979 9390 2981 9395 2982 9396

2982 9395 2985 9392 2990 9390 2988 9393

2993 9386 2993 9388 2996 9386 2998 9387

2998 9385 3000 9387 2998 9383

