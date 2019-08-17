TX Marine Warning and Forecast
TX Marine Warnings and Forecast for Saturday, August 17, 2019
_____
MARINE WEATHER STATEMENT
Marine Weather Statement
National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX
1004 AM CDT Sat Aug 17 2019
The environment over Galveston Bay, Matagorda Bay, and the Gulf of
Mexico will be supportive of waterspouts and funnel clouds today.
Waterspouts can easily overturn boats and create locally hazardous
seas. Small craft could be damaged in briefly higher winds and
suddenly higher waves.
If a waterspout is seen, small craft should keep their distance
for safety. Please report waterspouts to the National Weather
Service office in League City.
The environment over Galveston Bay, Matagorda Bay, and the Gulf of
Mexico will be supportive of waterspouts and funnel clouds today.
Waterspouts can easily overturn boats and create locally hazardous
seas. Small craft could be damaged in briefly higher winds and
suddenly higher waves.
If a waterspout is seen, small craft should keep their distance
for safety. Please report waterspouts to the National Weather
Service office in League City.
The environment over Galveston Bay, Matagorda Bay, and the Gulf of
Mexico will be supportive of waterspouts and funnel clouds today.
Waterspouts can easily overturn boats and create locally hazardous
seas. Small craft could be damaged in briefly higher winds and
suddenly higher waves.
If a waterspout is seen, small craft should keep their distance
for safety. Please report waterspouts to the National Weather
Service office in League City.
The environment over Galveston Bay, Matagorda Bay, and the Gulf of
Mexico will be supportive of waterspouts and funnel clouds today.
Waterspouts can easily overturn boats and create locally hazardous
seas. Small craft could be damaged in briefly higher winds and
suddenly higher waves.
If a waterspout is seen, small craft should keep their distance
for safety. Please report waterspouts to the National Weather
Service office in League City.
_____
Copyright 2019 AccuWeather