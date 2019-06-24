TX Marine Warning and Forecast

TX Marine Warnings and Forecast for Monday, June 24, 2019

_____

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Brownsville TX

414 AM CDT Mon Jun 24 2019

...Hazardous Marine Conditions Continue Offshore this Morning...

.Moderate to strong southeast winds and elevated seas will

continue through the morning across the Gulf waters. The pressure

gradient should gradually weaken this afternoon, allowing seas to

subside through the evening and tonight.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM CDT THIS

AFTERNOON...

* WINDS...Southeast 15 to 20 knots with higher gusts.

* WAVES/SEAS...5 to 7 feet.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 20 to 33 knots

are expected to produce hazardous wave conditions to small craft

with combined seas up to 7 feet or higher. Inexperienced

mariners...especially those operating smaller vessels should

avoid navigating in these conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY FOR WINDS HAS EXPIRED...

Winds have decreased overnight, and they are expected to remain

below 20 knots today across the bay. Small craft should still

exercise caution if headed out this morning or afternoon.

_____

