TX Marine Warning and Forecast
TX Marine Warnings and Forecast for Monday, June 24, 2019
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY
URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service Brownsville TX
414 AM CDT Mon Jun 24 2019
...Hazardous Marine Conditions Continue Offshore this Morning...
.Moderate to strong southeast winds and elevated seas will
continue through the morning across the Gulf waters. The pressure
gradient should gradually weaken this afternoon, allowing seas to
subside through the evening and tonight.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM CDT THIS
AFTERNOON...
* WINDS...Southeast 15 to 20 knots with higher gusts.
* WAVES/SEAS...5 to 7 feet.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 20 to 33 knots
are expected to produce hazardous wave conditions to small craft
with combined seas up to 7 feet or higher. Inexperienced
mariners...especially those operating smaller vessels should
avoid navigating in these conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY FOR WINDS HAS EXPIRED...
Winds have decreased overnight, and they are expected to remain
below 20 knots today across the bay. Small craft should still
exercise caution if headed out this morning or afternoon.
