TX Marine Warning and Forecast
TX Marine Warnings and Forecast for Saturday, June 22, 2019
_____
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY
URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX
306 AM CDT Fri Jun 21 2019
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 7 PM CDT
SATURDAY...
.Strong southerly winds and building seas are expected tonight
through much of Saturday. Rough conditions will be slow to subside
over the weekend.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 7 PM CDT
SATURDAY...
The National Weather Service in Houston/Galveston has issued a
Small Craft Advisory, which is in effect from 1 AM to 7 PM CDT
Saturday.
* WINDS...southerly around 20 knots with gusts of 25 to 30 knots.
* WAVES/SEAS...building to 7 feet.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 20 to 33 knots...
and/or seas 7 feet or higher...are expected to produce hazardous
conditions for small craft. Inexperienced boaters...especially
those operating smaller vessels should avoid navigating in these
conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 7 PM CDT
SATURDAY...
The National Weather Service in Houston/Galveston has issued a
Small Craft Advisory, which is in effect from 1 AM to 7 PM CDT
Saturday.
* WINDS...southerly around 20 knots with gusts of 25 to 30 knots.
* WAVES/SEAS...building to 7 feet.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 20 to 33 knots...
and/or seas 7 feet or higher...are expected to produce hazardous
conditions for small craft. Inexperienced boaters...especially
those operating smaller vessels should avoid navigating in these
conditions.
_____
Copyright 2019 AccuWeather