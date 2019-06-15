TX Marine Warning and Forecast

TX Marine Warnings and Forecast for Sunday, June 16, 2019

_____

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Corpus Christi TX

328 AM CDT Sat Jun 15 2019

...MODERATE TO STRONG ONSHORE FLOW TONIGHT THROUGH TONIGHT...

.High pressure drifting westward through the Gulf of Mexico has

led to increasing winds across the western Gulf of Mexico. A

moderate to strong south to southeasterly flow will persist

through tonight. Waves will increase in response to the stronger

winds.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT SUNDAY...

* WINDS...Southeast around 20 kts

* WAVES/SEAS...Choppy to occasionally rough

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 20 to 33 knots

and/or seas of 7 feet or greater are expected to produce

hazardous conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners...

especially those operating smaller vessels should avoid

navigating in these conditions. Mariners should pay close

attention to the marine forecast...and consider wind and sea

conditions in planning.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO

7 AM CDT SUNDAY...

The National Weather Service in Corpus Christi has issued a Small

Craft Advisory, which is in effect from 1 PM this afternoon to

7 AM CDT Sunday.

* WINDS...Southeast around 20 kts.

* WAVES/SEAS...5 to 7 ft

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 20 to 33 knots

and/or seas of 7 feet or greater are expected to produce

hazardous conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners...

especially those operating smaller vessels should avoid

navigating in these conditions. Mariners should pay close

attention to the marine forecast...and consider wind and sea

conditions in planning.

_____

Copyright 2019 AccuWeather