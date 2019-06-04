TX Marine Warning and Forecast

TX Marine Warnings and Forecast for Tuesday, June 4, 2019

MARINE WEATHER STATEMENT

Marine Weather Statement

National Weather Service Brownsville TX

800 AM CDT Tue Jun 4 2019

...Weak Tropical Funnels Possible this Morning...

Light easterly winds combined with deep tropical moisture

associated with weak low pressure offshore may lead to the

development of weak tropical funnels across the marine areas.

Any funnels that develop will likely be short lived, but locally

gusty winds will be possible. Be prepared to seek shelter in the

event a funnel reaches the surface.

