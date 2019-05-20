TX Marine Warning and Forecast

TX Marine Warnings and Forecast for Tuesday, May 21, 2019

_____

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Lake Charles LA

316 AM CDT Mon May 20 2019

...Windy Conditions to Develop Over the Coastal Waters...

.A tightening pressure gradient will continue between high

pressure extending across the western atlantic and an area of low

pressure moving across the southern Plains. The result will be

strong and gusty onshore winds, along with increasing wave

heights..

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 7 PM

CDT TUESDAY...

The National Weather Service in Lake Charles has issued a Small

Craft Advisory, which is in effect from 7 PM this evening to 7 PM

CDT Tuesday.

* WINDS...Southeast winds 20 to 25 knots with higher gusts.

* WAVES/SEAS...Seas 4 to 8 feet with occasional seas to 10 feet.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots

are expected to produce hazardous wave conditions to small craft.

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels should avoid navigating in these conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 7 PM

CDT TUESDAY...

The National Weather Service in Lake Charles has issued a Small

Craft Advisory, which is in effect from 7 PM this evening to 7 PM

CDT Tuesday.

* WINDS...Southeast winds 20 to 25 knots with higher gusts.

* WAVES/SEAS...Seas 4 to 8 feet with occasional seas to 10 feet.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots

are expected to produce hazardous wave conditions to small craft.

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels should avoid navigating in these conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 7 PM

CDT TUESDAY...

The National Weather Service in Lake Charles has issued a Small

Craft Advisory, which is in effect from 7 PM this evening to 7 PM

CDT Tuesday.

* WINDS...Southeast winds 20 to 25 knots with higher gusts.

* WAVES/SEAS...Seas 4 to 8 feet with occasional seas to 10 feet.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots

are expected to produce hazardous wave conditions to small craft.

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels should avoid navigating in these conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 7 PM

CDT TUESDAY...

The National Weather Service in Lake Charles has issued a Small

Craft Advisory, which is in effect from 7 PM this evening to 7 PM

CDT Tuesday.

* WINDS...Southeast winds 20 to 25 knots with higher gusts.

* WAVES/SEAS...Seas 4 to 8 feet with occasional seas to 10 feet.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots

are expected to produce hazardous wave conditions to small craft.

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels should avoid navigating in these conditions.

_____

Copyright 2019 AccuWeather