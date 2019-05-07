TX Marine Warning and Forecast
TX Marine Warnings and Forecast for Wednesday, May 8, 2019
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY
URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service Brownsville TX
408 PM CDT Tue May 7 2019
...Gulf Swells expected to increase tonight...
.A broad high pressure area over the Gulf of Mexico will maintain
a moderate to strong southeast wind over the western Gulf of
Mexico. Accordingly, the swell activity will increase steadily
tonight and Wednesday across the lower Texas Gulf waters far
offshore.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM TO 5 PM CDT
WEDNESDAY...
The National Weather Service in Brownsville has issued a Small
Craft Advisory, which is in effect from 4 AM to 5 PM CDT
Wednesday.
* WINDS...Southeast winds 15 to 20 knots.
* WAVES/SEAS...Increasing to 5 to 8 feet with occasional seas up
to 9 feet.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 20 to 33 knots
are expected to produce hazardous wave conditions to small craft.
Inexperienced mariners...especially those operating smaller
vessels should avoid navigating in these conditions.
