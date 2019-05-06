TX Marine Warning and Forecast

TX Marine Warnings and Forecast for Monday, May 6, 2019

SPECIAL MARINE WARNING

Marine Weather Statement

National Weather Service Corpus Christi TX

1228 PM CDT Mon May 6 2019

...A SPECIAL MARINE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 145 PM CDT...

For the following areas...

Bays and Waterways from Baffin Bay to Port Aransas...

Coastal waters from Baffin Bay to Port Aransas out 20 NM...

At 1228 PM CDT, strong thunderstorms were located along a line

extending from near Downtown Corpus Christi to 7 nm southwest of

Flour Bluff to 10 nm east of Riviera Beach, moving northeast at 40

knots.

HAZARD...Wind gusts 34 knots or greater.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Expect wind gusts in excess of 34 knots, suddenly higher

waves, frequent lightning, and heavy downpours. Make sure

all on board are wearing life jackets.

Locations impacted include...

Riviera Beach and Malaquite Beach.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Move to safe harbor until hazardous weather passes.

Move to safe harbor immediately as gusty winds and high waves are

expected.

