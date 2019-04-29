TX Marine Warning and Forecast

TX Marine Warnings and Forecast for Monday, April 29, 2019

_____

TSUNAMI WARNING

TEST...Tsunami Message Number 1...TEST

NWS National Tsunami Warning Center Palmer AK

106 PM EDT Mon Apr 29 2019

The U.S. east coast, Gulf of Mexico coasts, and Eastern

Canadian coastal areas

...THIS_MESSAGE_IS_FOR_TEST_PURPOSES_ONLY...

...THIS IS A TEST TO DETERMINE TRANSMISSION TIMES INVOLVED IN THE

_____

