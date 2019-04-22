TX Marine Warning and Forecast

TX Marine Warnings and Forecast for Monday, April 22, 2019

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY FOR WINDS

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Brownsville TX

1102 AM CDT Mon Apr 22 2019

...Breezy across the Laguna Madre today...

.Interaction between high pressure across the northeast Gulf and

low pressure across West Texas has helped to bring winds up to

around 20 knots across the Laguna this morning. Breezy conditions

will last through around sunset, when winds diminish to around 10

knots.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY FOR WINDS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS

EVENING...

The National Weather Service in Brownsville has issued a Small

Craft Advisory for winds, which is in effect until 7 PM CDT this

evening for the Laguna Madre.

* WINDS...Southeast winds around 20 knots.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory for wind means that wind speeds of 20 to

33 knots are expected. Inexperienced mariners...especially those

operating smaller vessels should avoid navigating in these

conditions.

