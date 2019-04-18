TX Marine Warning and Forecast

TX Marine Warnings and Forecast for Thursday, April 18, 2019

MARINE WEATHER STATEMENT

Marine Weather Statement

National Weather Service Corpus Christi TX

246 AM CDT Thu Apr 18 2019

A Marine Weather Statement has been issued for the following areas...

Bays and Waterways from Baffin Bay to Port Aransas...

Bays and Waterways from Port Aransas to Port O'Connor...

Coastal waters from Baffin Bay to Port Aransas out 20 NM...

Coastal waters from Port Aransas to Matagorda Ship Channel out 20

NM...

At 245 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated a gust front capable of

producing winds to around 30 knots. This gust front was located

along a line extending from 21 nm northwest of Port Lavaca to 7 nm

northwest of Corpus Christi North Beach to 28 nm west of Riviera

Beach, moving southeast at 35 knots.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners can expect gusty winds to around 30 knots, locally higher

waves, and lightning strikes. Boaters should seek safe harbor

immediately until these storms pass.

LAT...LON 2751 9777 2747 9766 2755 9757 2753 9742

2768 9754 2776 9752 2784 9763 2792 9762

2795 9726 2811 9733 2822 9723 2833 9688

2842 9694 2846 9690 2784 9665 2722 9706

2725 9735 2728 9735 2727 9780 2728 9780

