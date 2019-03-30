TX Marine Warning and Forecast

TX Marine Warnings and Forecast for Sunday, March 31, 2019

_____

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX

353 AM CDT Sat Mar 30 2019

...A Small Craft Advisory in effect for both bays and Gulf waters

starting this evening...

.A cold front is forecast to move into the bays between 3pm and 6pm

Saturday then continue southward through the Gulf waters during

the evening hours. Scattered showers and thunderstorms are

expected ahead of the front followed by strong northerly winds in

its wake. Wind gusts to near 30 knots are a possibility from

roughly 10pm Saturday through noon Sunday...especially in the

Gulf waters.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 7 AM

CDT SUNDAY...

The National Weather Service in Houston/Galveston has issued a

Small Craft Advisory, which is in effect from 10 PM this evening

to 7 AM CDT Sunday.

* WINDS...North winds 20 to 25 knots increasing to 25 to 30 knots

after midnight. Gusts between 30 to 35 knots will be possible.

* WAVES/SEAS...Bay waters rough. Nearshore waters could see seas

between 5 to 7 feet with occasional seas up to 8 feet. Offshore

waters could see seas between 6 to 9 feet with occasional seas

up to 11 feet.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 20 to 33 knots...

and/or seas 7 feet or higher...are expected to produce hazardous

conditions for small craft. Inexperienced boaters...especially

those operating smaller vessels should avoid navigating in these

conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 7 AM

CDT SUNDAY...

The National Weather Service in Houston/Galveston has issued a

Small Craft Advisory, which is in effect from 10 PM this evening

to 7 AM CDT Sunday.

* WINDS...North winds 20 to 25 knots increasing to 25 to 30 knots

after midnight. Gusts between 30 to 35 knots will be possible.

* WAVES/SEAS...Bay waters rough. Nearshore waters could see seas

between 5 to 7 feet with occasional seas up to 8 feet. Offshore

waters could see seas between 6 to 9 feet with occasional seas

up to 11 feet.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 20 to 33 knots...

and/or seas 7 feet or higher...are expected to produce hazardous

conditions for small craft. Inexperienced boaters...especially

those operating smaller vessels should avoid navigating in these

conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 7 AM

CDT SUNDAY...

The National Weather Service in Houston/Galveston has issued a

Small Craft Advisory, which is in effect from 10 PM this evening

to 7 AM CDT Sunday.

* WINDS...North winds 20 to 25 knots increasing to 25 to 30 knots

after midnight. Gusts between 30 to 35 knots will be possible.

* WAVES/SEAS...Bay waters rough. Nearshore waters could see seas

between 5 to 7 feet with occasional seas up to 8 feet. Offshore

waters could see seas between 6 to 9 feet with occasional seas

up to 11 feet.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 20 to 33 knots...

and/or seas 7 feet or higher...are expected to produce hazardous

conditions for small craft. Inexperienced boaters...especially

those operating smaller vessels should avoid navigating in these

conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 7 AM

CDT SUNDAY...

The National Weather Service in Houston/Galveston has issued a

Small Craft Advisory, which is in effect from 10 PM this evening

to 7 AM CDT Sunday.

* WINDS...North winds 20 to 25 knots increasing to 25 to 30 knots

after midnight. Gusts between 30 to 35 knots will be possible.

* WAVES/SEAS...Bay waters rough. Nearshore waters could see seas

between 5 to 7 feet with occasional seas up to 8 feet. Offshore

waters could see seas between 6 to 9 feet with occasional seas

up to 11 feet.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 20 to 33 knots...

and/or seas 7 feet or higher...are expected to produce hazardous

conditions for small craft. Inexperienced boaters...especially

those operating smaller vessels should avoid navigating in these

conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 7 AM

CDT SUNDAY...

The National Weather Service in Houston/Galveston has issued a

Small Craft Advisory, which is in effect from 10 PM this evening

to 7 AM CDT Sunday.

* WINDS...North winds 20 to 25 knots increasing to 25 to 30 knots

after midnight. Gusts between 30 to 35 knots will be possible.

* WAVES/SEAS...Bay waters rough. Nearshore waters could see seas

between 5 to 7 feet with occasional seas up to 8 feet. Offshore

waters could see seas between 6 to 9 feet with occasional seas

up to 11 feet.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 20 to 33 knots...

and/or seas 7 feet or higher...are expected to produce hazardous

conditions for small craft. Inexperienced boaters...especially

those operating smaller vessels should avoid navigating in these

conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 7 AM

CDT SUNDAY...

The National Weather Service in Houston/Galveston has issued a

Small Craft Advisory, which is in effect from 10 PM this evening

to 7 AM CDT Sunday.

* WINDS...North winds 20 to 25 knots increasing to 25 to 30 knots

after midnight. Gusts between 30 to 35 knots will be possible.

* WAVES/SEAS...Bay waters rough. Nearshore waters could see seas

between 5 to 7 feet with occasional seas up to 8 feet. Offshore

waters could see seas between 6 to 9 feet with occasional seas

up to 11 feet.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 20 to 33 knots...

and/or seas 7 feet or higher...are expected to produce hazardous

conditions for small craft. Inexperienced boaters...especially

those operating smaller vessels should avoid navigating in these

conditions.

_____

Copyright 2019 AccuWeather