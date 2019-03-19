TX Marine Warning and Forecast
TX Marine Warnings and Forecast for Tuesday, March 19, 2019
_____
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY
URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX
402 AM CDT Tue Mar 19 2019
...Elevated winds and Seas Today...
.Moderate east winds will be gusty through the early morning
hours gradually relaxing this afternoon with elevated seas.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CDT THIS
EVENING...
* WINDS...East winds 15 to 20 knots with gusts near 25 knots
diminishing this afternoon and evening.
* WAVES/SEAS...Seas 5 to 8 feet with occasional seas up to 9
feet.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 20 to 33 knots...
and/or seas 7 feet or higher...are expected to produce hazardous
conditions for small craft. Inexperienced boaters...especially
those operating smaller vessels should avoid navigating in these
conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CDT THIS
EVENING...
* WINDS...East winds 15 to 20 knots with gusts near 25 knots
diminishing this afternoon and evening.
* WAVES/SEAS...Seas 5 to 8 feet with occasional seas up to 9
feet.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 20 to 33 knots...
and/or seas 7 feet or higher...are expected to produce hazardous
conditions for small craft. Inexperienced boaters...especially
those operating smaller vessels should avoid navigating in these
conditions.
_____
Copyright 2019 AccuWeather