TX Marine Warning and Forecast
TX Marine Warnings and Forecast for Friday, March 8, 2019
_____
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY FOR WINDS
URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service Brownsville TX
348 AM CST Fri Mar 8 2019
...Adverse Marine Conditions Expected on the Laguna Madre...
.Strong winds are expected to develop on the Laguna Madre later
this morning through early this evening as the pressure gradient
strengthens across the region.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY FOR WINDS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS
MORNING TO 7 PM CST THIS EVENING...
The National Weather Service in Brownsville has issued a Small
Craft Advisory for winds, which is in effect from 11 AM this
morning to 7 PM CST this evening.
* WINDS...South around 20 knots.
* BAY WATERS...Rough.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory for wind means that wind speeds of 20 to
33 knots are expected. Inexperienced mariners...especially those
operating smaller vessels should avoid navigating in these
conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY FOR WINDS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS
MORNING TO 7 PM CST THIS EVENING...
The National Weather Service in Brownsville has issued a Small
Craft Advisory for winds, which is in effect from 11 AM this
morning to 7 PM CST this evening.
* WINDS...South around 20 knots.
* BAY WATERS...Rough.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory for wind means that wind speeds of 20 to
33 knots are expected. Inexperienced mariners...especially those
operating smaller vessels should avoid navigating in these
conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY FOR WINDS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS
MORNING TO 7 PM CST THIS EVENING...
The National Weather Service in Brownsville has issued a Small
Craft Advisory for winds, which is in effect from 11 AM this
morning to 7 PM CST this evening.
* WINDS...South around 20 knots.
* BAY WATERS...Rough.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory for wind means that wind speeds of 20 to
33 knots are expected. Inexperienced mariners...especially those
operating smaller vessels should avoid navigating in these
conditions.
_____
Copyright 2019 AccuWeather