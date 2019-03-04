TX Marine Warning and Forecast
TX Marine Warnings and Forecast for Monday, March 4, 2019
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY
URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service Corpus Christi TX
403 AM CST Mon Mar 4 2019
...STRONG NORTHERLY WINDS CONTINUE...
.Strong northerly winds behind a cold front will continue across
the Middle Texas Coastal waters through today and tonight. Winds
across the bays are expected to decrease to moderate levels by
late afternoon. Rough bays and large seas will also persist.
These conditions may persist into Tuesday across the offshore
waters.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS
EVENING...
* WINDS...20 to 25 knots with frequent higher gusts.
* WAVES/SEAS...Seas choppy to rough.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 20 to 33 knots
and/or seas of 7 feet or greater are expected to produce
hazardous conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners...
especially those operating smaller vessels should avoid
navigating in these conditions. Mariners should pay close
attention to the marine forecast...and consider wind and sea
conditions in planning.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CST
TONIGHT...
* WINDS...20 to 25 knots with frequent higher gusts.
* WAVES/SEAS...Building 6 to 8 across the nearshore waters and 7
to 9 feet with occasional seas up to 11 feet across the offshore
waters.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 20 to 33 knots
and/or seas of 7 feet or greater are expected to produce
hazardous conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners...
especially those operating smaller vessels should avoid
navigating in these conditions. Mariners should pay close
attention to the marine forecast...and consider wind and sea
conditions in planning.
