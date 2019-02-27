TX Marine Warning and Forecast

TX Marine Warnings and Forecast for Wednesday, February 27, 2019

_____

DENSE FOG ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Brownsville TX

315 PM CST Wed Feb 27 2019

...Areas of Dense Marine Fog expected to return to the Lower

Texas Coastline...

.Surface observations and webcams from the lower Texas coastline

indicate that the dense marine fog has dissipated somewhat this

afternoon. Despite the temporary break in the marine fog, expect

the dense fog to reform along the lower Texas coastline later this

evening. This dense fog is due to the combination of warm southerly

surface winds moving over relatively cool Bay and Gulf waters.

This dense fog is expected to persist throughout the overnight

hours along the lower Texas Coastline. The visibilities may

improve gradually tomorrow as the daytime heating helps dissipate

the fog some.

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST THURSDAY...

The National Weather Service in Brownsville has issued a Dense

Fog Advisory, which is in effect until noon CST Thursday.

* VISIBILITY...1 nautical mile or less.

* IMPACTS...Severely reduced visibility for mariners and

hazardous navigating, especially in the vicinity of nearshore

structures.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Dense Fog Advisory means visibilities will frequently be

reduced to less than one mile. Inexperienced mariners...

especially those operating smaller vessels should avoid

navigating in these conditions.

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY HAS EXPIRED...

Buoy and surface observations from the far offshore waters

in addition to visible satellite imagery indicate that the dense

marine has dissipated. Accordingly, the Marine Dense Fog Advisory

here has been allowed to expire.

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY HAS EXPIRED...

Buoy and surface observations from the far offshore waters

in addition to visible satellite imagery indicate that the dense

marine has dissipated. Accordingly, the Marine Dense Fog Advisory

here has been allowed to expire.

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THURSDAY...

The National Weather Service in Brownsville has issued a Dense

Fog Advisory, which is in effect until 9 AM CST Thursday.

* VISIBILITY...1 nautical mile or less.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Dense Fog Advisory means visibilities will frequently be

reduced to less than one mile. Inexperienced mariners...

especially those operating smaller vessels should avoid

navigating in these conditions.

