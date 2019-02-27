TX Marine Warning and Forecast
TX Marine Warnings and Forecast for Wednesday, February 27, 2019
_____
DENSE FOG ADVISORY
URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service Brownsville TX
315 PM CST Wed Feb 27 2019
...Areas of Dense Marine Fog expected to return to the Lower
Texas Coastline...
.Surface observations and webcams from the lower Texas coastline
indicate that the dense marine fog has dissipated somewhat this
afternoon. Despite the temporary break in the marine fog, expect
the dense fog to reform along the lower Texas coastline later this
evening. This dense fog is due to the combination of warm southerly
surface winds moving over relatively cool Bay and Gulf waters.
This dense fog is expected to persist throughout the overnight
hours along the lower Texas Coastline. The visibilities may
improve gradually tomorrow as the daytime heating helps dissipate
the fog some.
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST THURSDAY...
The National Weather Service in Brownsville has issued a Dense
Fog Advisory, which is in effect until noon CST Thursday.
* VISIBILITY...1 nautical mile or less.
* IMPACTS...Severely reduced visibility for mariners and
hazardous navigating, especially in the vicinity of nearshore
structures.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Dense Fog Advisory means visibilities will frequently be
reduced to less than one mile. Inexperienced mariners...
especially those operating smaller vessels should avoid
navigating in these conditions.
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY HAS EXPIRED...
Buoy and surface observations from the far offshore waters
in addition to visible satellite imagery indicate that the dense
marine has dissipated. Accordingly, the Marine Dense Fog Advisory
here has been allowed to expire.
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THURSDAY...
The National Weather Service in Brownsville has issued a Dense
Fog Advisory, which is in effect until 9 AM CST Thursday.
* VISIBILITY...1 nautical mile or less.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Dense Fog Advisory means visibilities will frequently be
reduced to less than one mile. Inexperienced mariners...
especially those operating smaller vessels should avoid
navigating in these conditions.
