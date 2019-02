TX Marine Warning and Forecast

TX Marine Warnings and Forecast for Sunday, February 24, 2019

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Corpus Christi TX

257 PM CST Sun Feb 24 2019

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 3 PM CST THIS AFTERNOON...

