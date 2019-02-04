TX Marine Warning and Forecast
TX Marine Warnings and Forecast for Monday, February 4, 2019
_____
DENSE FOG ADVISORY
URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX
702 PM CST Sun Feb 3 2019
...Dense Fog Advisory for the bays and adjacent coastal waters
through 9 AM Monday morning...
.Warm and moist air flowing over cooler continental shelf waters
has produced areas of sea fog. The sea fog will reduce visibility
to below a 1/2 mile at times. This will make marine navigation
difficult.
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST MONDAY...
The National Weather Service in Houston/Galveston has issued a
Dense Fog Advisory, which is in effect until 9 AM CST Monday.
* VISIBILITY...Below 1/2 nautical mile.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Mariners should be prepared for sudden changes in visibility over
short distances. Reduce your speed and keep a lookout for other
vessels...buoys and breakwaters. Keep your navigation lights on.
Inexperienced mariners...especially those operating smaller craft
or not equipped with radar...should consider seeking safe harbor.
_____
Copyright 2019 AccuWeather