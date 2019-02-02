TX Marine Warning and Forecast
TX Marine Warnings and Forecast for Sunday, February 3, 2019
DENSE FOG ADVISORY
URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service Corpus Christi TX
456 PM CST Sat Feb 2 2019
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY FOR THE BAYS AND NEARSHORE WATERS OF THE
MIDDLE TEXAS COAST TONIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY MORNING...
.Warm and moist air flowing over the cool shelf waters will result
in dense sea fog tonight and Sunday morning across the bays and
nearshore waters of the Middle Texas Coast.
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST SUNDAY...
The National Weather Service in Corpus Christi has issued a Dense
Fog Advisory, which is in effect until noon CST Sunday.
* VISIBILITY...Less than 1 nautical mile.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Dense Fog Advisory means visibilities will frequently be
reduced to less than one mile. Inexperienced mariners...
especially those operating smaller vessels should avoid
navigating in these conditions.
Copyright 2019 AccuWeather