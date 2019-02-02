TX Marine Warning and Forecast

TX Marine Warnings and Forecast for Sunday, February 3, 2019

DENSE FOG ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Corpus Christi TX

456 PM CST Sat Feb 2 2019

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY FOR THE BAYS AND NEARSHORE WATERS OF THE

MIDDLE TEXAS COAST TONIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY MORNING...

.Warm and moist air flowing over the cool shelf waters will result

in dense sea fog tonight and Sunday morning across the bays and

nearshore waters of the Middle Texas Coast.

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST SUNDAY...

The National Weather Service in Corpus Christi has issued a Dense

Fog Advisory, which is in effect until noon CST Sunday.

* VISIBILITY...Less than 1 nautical mile.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Dense Fog Advisory means visibilities will frequently be

reduced to less than one mile. Inexperienced mariners...

especially those operating smaller vessels should avoid

navigating in these conditions.

