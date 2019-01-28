TX Marine Warning and Forecast
TX Marine Warnings and Forecast for Monday, January 28, 2019
GALE WATCH
URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service Brownsville TX
351 AM CST Mon Jan 28 2019
...Dangerous marine conditions expected behind strong cold front
late tonight into Tuesday morning...
.A strong cold front will result in rapidly deteriorating marine
conditions across the lower Texas coastal waters. The front will
move into the area from the north just after midnight, with winds
increasing to gale force and seas building to hazardous levels.
Conditions should improve somewhat Tuesday afternoon as high
pressure settles over South Texas.
...GALE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO NOON CST
TUESDAY...
The National Weather Service in Brownsville has issued a Gale
Warning, which is in effect from midnight tonight to noon CST
Tuesday. The Gale Watch is no longer in effect.
* WINDS...North at 25 to 35 knots with gusts up to 45 knots.
* WAVES/SEAS...6 to 9 feet nearshore. 8 to 11 feet offshore.
* BAY CONDITIONS...Very rough.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Gale Warning means winds of 34 to 47 knots are imminent or
occurring. Operating a vessel in gale conditions requires
experience and properly equipped vessels. It is highly
recommended that mariners without the proper experience seek safe
harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions.
...GALE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO NOON CST
TUESDAY...
The National Weather Service in Brownsville has issued a Gale
Warning, which is in effect from midnight tonight to noon CST
Tuesday. The Gale Watch is no longer in effect.
* WINDS...North at 25 to 35 knots with gusts up to 45 knots.
* WAVES/SEAS...6 to 9 feet nearshore. 8 to 11 feet offshore.
* BAY CONDITIONS...Very rough.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Gale Warning means winds of 34 to 47 knots are imminent or
occurring. Operating a vessel in gale conditions requires
experience and properly equipped vessels. It is highly
recommended that mariners without the proper experience seek safe
harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions.
...GALE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO NOON CST
TUESDAY...
The National Weather Service in Brownsville has issued a Gale
Warning, which is in effect from midnight tonight to noon CST
Tuesday. The Gale Watch is no longer in effect.
* WINDS...North at 25 to 35 knots with gusts up to 45 knots.
* WAVES/SEAS...6 to 9 feet nearshore. 8 to 11 feet offshore.
* BAY CONDITIONS...Very rough.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Gale Warning means winds of 34 to 47 knots are imminent or
occurring. Operating a vessel in gale conditions requires
experience and properly equipped vessels. It is highly
recommended that mariners without the proper experience seek safe
harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions.
...GALE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO NOON CST
TUESDAY...
The National Weather Service in Brownsville has issued a Gale
Warning, which is in effect from midnight tonight to noon CST
Tuesday. The Gale Watch is no longer in effect.
* WINDS...North at 25 to 35 knots with gusts up to 45 knots.
* WAVES/SEAS...6 to 9 feet nearshore. 8 to 11 feet offshore.
* BAY CONDITIONS...Very rough.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Gale Warning means winds of 34 to 47 knots are imminent or
occurring. Operating a vessel in gale conditions requires
experience and properly equipped vessels. It is highly
recommended that mariners without the proper experience seek safe
harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY FOR WINDS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT
TO NOON CST TUESDAY...
The National Weather Service in Brownsville has issued a Small
Craft Advisory for winds, which is in effect from midnight
tonight to noon CST Tuesday. The Gale Watch is no longer in
effect.
* WINDS...North at 20 to 30 knots with higher gusts.
* BAY CONDITIONS...Very rough.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory for wind means that wind speeds of 20 to
33 knots are expected. Inexperienced mariners...especially those
operating smaller vessels should avoid navigating in these
conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY FOR WINDS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT
TO NOON CST TUESDAY...
The National Weather Service in Brownsville has issued a Small
Craft Advisory for winds, which is in effect from midnight
tonight to noon CST Tuesday. The Gale Watch is no longer in
effect.
* WINDS...North at 20 to 30 knots with higher gusts.
* BAY CONDITIONS...Very rough.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory for wind means that wind speeds of 20 to
33 knots are expected. Inexperienced mariners...especially those
operating smaller vessels should avoid navigating in these
conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY FOR WINDS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT
TO NOON CST TUESDAY...
The National Weather Service in Brownsville has issued a Small
Craft Advisory for winds, which is in effect from midnight
tonight to noon CST Tuesday. The Gale Watch is no longer in
effect.
* WINDS...North at 20 to 30 knots with higher gusts.
* BAY CONDITIONS...Very rough.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory for wind means that wind speeds of 20 to
33 knots are expected. Inexperienced mariners...especially those
operating smaller vessels should avoid navigating in these
conditions.
...GALE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO NOON CST
TUESDAY...
The National Weather Service in Brownsville has issued a Gale
Warning, which is in effect from midnight tonight to noon CST
Tuesday. The Gale Watch is no longer in effect.
* WINDS...North at 25 to 35 knots with gusts up to 45 knots.
* WAVES/SEAS...6 to 9 feet nearshore. 8 to 11 feet offshore.
* BAY CONDITIONS...Very rough.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Gale Warning means winds of 34 to 47 knots are imminent or
occurring. Operating a vessel in gale conditions requires
experience and properly equipped vessels. It is highly
recommended that mariners without the proper experience seek safe
harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions.
...GALE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO NOON CST
TUESDAY...
The National Weather Service in Brownsville has issued a Gale
Warning, which is in effect from midnight tonight to noon CST
Tuesday. The Gale Watch is no longer in effect.
* WINDS...North at 25 to 35 knots with gusts up to 45 knots.
* WAVES/SEAS...6 to 9 feet nearshore. 8 to 11 feet offshore.
* BAY CONDITIONS...Very rough.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Gale Warning means winds of 34 to 47 knots are imminent or
occurring. Operating a vessel in gale conditions requires
experience and properly equipped vessels. It is highly
recommended that mariners without the proper experience seek safe
harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions.
...GALE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO NOON CST
TUESDAY...
The National Weather Service in Brownsville has issued a Gale
Warning, which is in effect from midnight tonight to noon CST
Tuesday. The Gale Watch is no longer in effect.
* WINDS...North at 25 to 35 knots with gusts up to 45 knots.
* WAVES/SEAS...6 to 9 feet nearshore. 8 to 11 feet offshore.
* BAY CONDITIONS...Very rough.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Gale Warning means winds of 34 to 47 knots are imminent or
occurring. Operating a vessel in gale conditions requires
experience and properly equipped vessels. It is highly
recommended that mariners without the proper experience seek safe
harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions.
...GALE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO NOON CST
TUESDAY...
The National Weather Service in Brownsville has issued a Gale
Warning, which is in effect from midnight tonight to noon CST
Tuesday. The Gale Watch is no longer in effect.
* WINDS...North at 25 to 35 knots with gusts up to 45 knots.
* WAVES/SEAS...6 to 9 feet nearshore. 8 to 11 feet offshore.
* BAY CONDITIONS...Very rough.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Gale Warning means winds of 34 to 47 knots are imminent or
occurring. Operating a vessel in gale conditions requires
experience and properly equipped vessels. It is highly
recommended that mariners without the proper experience seek safe
harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY FOR WINDS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT
TO NOON CST TUESDAY...
The National Weather Service in Brownsville has issued a Small
Craft Advisory for winds, which is in effect from midnight
tonight to noon CST Tuesday. The Gale Watch is no longer in
effect.
* WINDS...North at 20 to 30 knots with higher gusts.
* BAY CONDITIONS...Very rough.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory for wind means that wind speeds of 20 to
33 knots are expected. Inexperienced mariners...especially those
operating smaller vessels should avoid navigating in these
conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY FOR WINDS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT
TO NOON CST TUESDAY...
The National Weather Service in Brownsville has issued a Small
Craft Advisory for winds, which is in effect from midnight
tonight to noon CST Tuesday. The Gale Watch is no longer in
effect.
* WINDS...North at 20 to 30 knots with higher gusts.
* BAY CONDITIONS...Very rough.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory for wind means that wind speeds of 20 to
33 knots are expected. Inexperienced mariners...especially those
operating smaller vessels should avoid navigating in these
conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY FOR WINDS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT
TO NOON CST TUESDAY...
The National Weather Service in Brownsville has issued a Small
Craft Advisory for winds, which is in effect from midnight
tonight to noon CST Tuesday. The Gale Watch is no longer in
effect.
* WINDS...North at 20 to 30 knots with higher gusts.
* BAY CONDITIONS...Very rough.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory for wind means that wind speeds of 20 to
33 knots are expected. Inexperienced mariners...especially those
operating smaller vessels should avoid navigating in these
conditions.
...LOW WATER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO NOON CST TUESDAY...
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO NOON CST
TUESDAY...
The National Weather Service in Lake Charles has issued a Low
Water Advisory, which is in effect from 1 AM to noon CST Tuesday.
* WINDS...20 knots and gusty.
* WAVES/SEAS...bays and lakes very rough.
* WATER LEVELS...between -1 and -2 mllw during low tide.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots
are expected to produce hazardous wave conditions to small craft.
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels should avoid navigating in these conditions.
A Low Water Advisory means water levels are expected to be
significantly below average. Mariners should use extreme caution
and transit at the slowest safe navigable speed to minimize
impact.
...LOW WATER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO NOON CST TUESDAY...
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO NOON CST
TUESDAY...
The National Weather Service in Lake Charles has issued a Low
Water Advisory, which is in effect from 1 AM to noon CST Tuesday.
* WINDS...20 knots and gusty.
* WAVES/SEAS...bays and lakes very rough.
* WATER LEVELS...between -1 and -2 mllw during low tide.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots
are expected to produce hazardous wave conditions to small craft.
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels should avoid navigating in these conditions.
A Low Water Advisory means water levels are expected to be
significantly below average. Mariners should use extreme caution
and transit at the slowest safe navigable speed to minimize
impact.
...GALE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO NOON CST TUESDAY...
The National Weather Service in Lake Charles has issued a Gale
Warning, which is in effect from 1 AM to noon CST Tuesday. The
Gale Watch is no longer in effect.
* WINDS...North to northwest 25 to 30 knots with gusts between 40
and 45 knots.
* WAVES/SEAS...4 to 6 feet within 20 nm and 7 to 10 feet beyond 20
nm.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Gale Warning means winds of 34 to 47 knots are imminent or
occurring. Operating a vessel in gale conditions requires
experience and properly equipped vessels. It is highly
recommended that mariners without the proper experience seek safe
harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions.
...GALE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO NOON CST TUESDAY...
The National Weather Service in Lake Charles has issued a Gale
Warning, which is in effect from 1 AM to noon CST Tuesday. The
Gale Watch is no longer in effect.
* WINDS...North to northwest 25 to 30 knots with gusts between 40
and 45 knots.
* WAVES/SEAS...4 to 6 feet within 20 nm and 7 to 10 feet beyond 20
nm.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Gale Warning means winds of 34 to 47 knots are imminent or
occurring. Operating a vessel in gale conditions requires
experience and properly equipped vessels. It is highly
recommended that mariners without the proper experience seek safe
harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions.
...GALE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO NOON CST TUESDAY...
The National Weather Service in Lake Charles has issued a Gale
Warning, which is in effect from 1 AM to noon CST Tuesday. The
Gale Watch is no longer in effect.
* WINDS...North to northwest 25 to 30 knots with gusts between 40
and 45 knots.
* WAVES/SEAS...4 to 6 feet within 20 nm and 7 to 10 feet beyond 20
nm.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Gale Warning means winds of 34 to 47 knots are imminent or
occurring. Operating a vessel in gale conditions requires
experience and properly equipped vessels. It is highly
recommended that mariners without the proper experience seek safe
harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions.
...GALE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO NOON CST TUESDAY...
The National Weather Service in Lake Charles has issued a Gale
Warning, which is in effect from 1 AM to noon CST Tuesday. The
Gale Watch is no longer in effect.
* WINDS...North to northwest 25 to 30 knots with gusts between 40
and 45 knots.
* WAVES/SEAS...4 to 6 feet within 20 nm and 7 to 10 feet beyond 20
nm.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Gale Warning means winds of 34 to 47 knots are imminent or
occurring. Operating a vessel in gale conditions requires
experience and properly equipped vessels. It is highly
recommended that mariners without the proper experience seek safe
harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions.
...GALE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO NOON CST TUESDAY...
The National Weather Service in Lake Charles has issued a Gale
Warning, which is in effect from 1 AM to noon CST Tuesday. The
Gale Watch is no longer in effect.
* WINDS...North to northwest 25 to 30 knots with gusts between 40
and 45 knots.
* WAVES/SEAS...4 to 6 feet within 20 nm and 7 to 10 feet beyond 20
nm.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Gale Warning means winds of 34 to 47 knots are imminent or
occurring. Operating a vessel in gale conditions requires
experience and properly equipped vessels. It is highly
recommended that mariners without the proper experience seek safe
harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions.
...GALE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO NOON CST TUESDAY...
The National Weather Service in Lake Charles has issued a Gale
Warning, which is in effect from 1 AM to noon CST Tuesday. The
Gale Watch is no longer in effect.
* WINDS...North to northwest 25 to 30 knots with gusts between 40
and 45 knots.
* WAVES/SEAS...4 to 6 feet within 20 nm and 7 to 10 feet beyond 20
nm.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Gale Warning means winds of 34 to 47 knots are imminent or
occurring. Operating a vessel in gale conditions requires
experience and properly equipped vessels. It is highly
recommended that mariners without the proper experience seek safe
harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions.
...GALE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO NOON CST TUESDAY...
The National Weather Service in Lake Charles has issued a Gale
Warning, which is in effect from 1 AM to noon CST Tuesday. The
Gale Watch is no longer in effect.
* WINDS...North to northwest 25 to 30 knots with gusts between 40
and 45 knots.
* WAVES/SEAS...4 to 6 feet within 20 nm and 7 to 10 feet beyond 20
nm.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Gale Warning means winds of 34 to 47 knots are imminent or
occurring. Operating a vessel in gale conditions requires
experience and properly equipped vessels. It is highly
recommended that mariners without the proper experience seek safe
harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions.
...GALE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO NOON CST TUESDAY...
The National Weather Service in Lake Charles has issued a Gale
Warning, which is in effect from 1 AM to noon CST Tuesday. The
Gale Watch is no longer in effect.
* WINDS...North to northwest 25 to 30 knots with gusts between 40
and 45 knots.
* WAVES/SEAS...4 to 6 feet within 20 nm and 7 to 10 feet beyond 20
nm.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Gale Warning means winds of 34 to 47 knots are imminent or
occurring. Operating a vessel in gale conditions requires
experience and properly equipped vessels. It is highly
recommended that mariners without the proper experience seek safe
harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions.
...LOW WATER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO NOON CST TUESDAY...
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO NOON CST
TUESDAY...
The National Weather Service in Lake Charles has issued a Low
Water Advisory, which is in effect from 1 AM to noon CST Tuesday.
* WINDS...20 knots and gusty.
* WAVES/SEAS...bays and lakes very rough.
* WATER LEVELS...between -1 and -2 mllw during low tide.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots
are expected to produce hazardous wave conditions to small craft.
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels should avoid navigating in these conditions.
A Low Water Advisory means water levels are expected to be
significantly below average. Mariners should use extreme caution
and transit at the slowest safe navigable speed to minimize
impact.
...LOW WATER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO NOON CST TUESDAY...
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO NOON CST
TUESDAY...
The National Weather Service in Lake Charles has issued a Low
Water Advisory, which is in effect from 1 AM to noon CST Tuesday.
* WINDS...20 knots and gusty.
* WAVES/SEAS...bays and lakes very rough.
* WATER LEVELS...between -1 and -2 mllw during low tide.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots
are expected to produce hazardous wave conditions to small craft.
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels should avoid navigating in these conditions.
A Low Water Advisory means water levels are expected to be
significantly below average. Mariners should use extreme caution
and transit at the slowest safe navigable speed to minimize
impact.
