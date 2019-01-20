TX Marine Warning and Forecast

TX Marine Warnings and Forecast for Sunday, January 20, 2019

LOW WATER ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX

952 AM CST Sun Jan 20 2019

...Low Water Advisory Extended Through 7 PM...

.North winds will be gradually diminishing today. Tide levels will

be slow to improve in the upper portions of the bays. Low water

levels will make navigation difficult.

...LOW WATER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CST THIS EVENING...

* Water levels...Water levels will remain 1 to 2 feet below Mean

Low Lower Water datums. Water levels will return to more normal

levels late this afternoon in the bays and early this evening in

the uppermost portions of the bays.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Low Water Advisory means water levels are expected to be

significantly below average. Mariners should use extreme caution

and transit at the slowest safe navigable speed to minimize

impact.

