TX Marine Warning and Forecast

TX Marine Warnings and Forecast for Sunday, January 20, 2019

_____

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Lake Charles LA

311 PM CST Sat Jan 19 2019

...STRONG WINDS AND HAZARDOUS NAVIGATING CONDITIONS TO CONTINUE THIS

EVENING...

.Strong west to northwesterly winds will continue in the wake of

today's cold front. Frequent gusts to gale force are expected to

continue along with rough seas. Winds and seas will begin to

subside late tonight.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST SUNDAY...

...LOW WATER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO NOON CST

SUNDAY...

The National Weather Service in Lake Charles has issued a Low

Water Advisory, which is in effect from midnight tonight to noon

CST Sunday.

* WINDS...20 to 25 knots with frequent gusts of 25 to 30 knots

* WAVES/SEAS...Lake and bay waters will be very rough this evening

* WATER LEVELS...-1.0 to -1.5 MLLW during low tide Sunday morning

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots

are expected to produce hazardous wave conditions to small craft.

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels should avoid navigating in these conditions.

A Low Water Advisory means water levels are expected to be

significantly below average. Mariners should use extreme caution

and transit at the slowest safe navigable speed to minimize

impact.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST SUNDAY...

...LOW WATER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO NOON CST

SUNDAY...

The National Weather Service in Lake Charles has issued a Low

Water Advisory, which is in effect from midnight tonight to noon

CST Sunday.

* WINDS...20 to 25 knots with frequent gusts of 25 to 30 knots

* WAVES/SEAS...Lake and bay waters will be very rough this evening

* WATER LEVELS...-1.0 to -1.5 MLLW during low tide Sunday morning

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots

are expected to produce hazardous wave conditions to small craft.

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels should avoid navigating in these conditions.

A Low Water Advisory means water levels are expected to be

significantly below average. Mariners should use extreme caution

and transit at the slowest safe navigable speed to minimize

impact.

...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST SUNDAY...

* WINDS...Sustained winds of 25 to 30 knots with frequent gusts

of 35 to 40 knots.

* WAVES/SEAS...7 to 10 feet.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Gale Warning means winds of 34 to 47 knots are imminent or

occurring. Operating a vessel in gale conditions requires

experience and properly equipped vessels. It is highly

recommended that mariners without the proper experience seek safe

harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions.

A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots

are expected to produce hazardous wave conditions to small craft.

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels should avoid navigating in these conditions.

...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST SUNDAY...

* WINDS...Sustained winds of 25 to 30 knots with frequent gusts

of 35 to 40 knots.

* WAVES/SEAS...7 to 10 feet.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Gale Warning means winds of 34 to 47 knots are imminent or

occurring. Operating a vessel in gale conditions requires

experience and properly equipped vessels. It is highly

recommended that mariners without the proper experience seek safe

harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions.

A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots

are expected to produce hazardous wave conditions to small craft.

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels should avoid navigating in these conditions.

...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST SUNDAY...

* WINDS...Sustained winds of 25 to 30 knots with frequent gusts

of 35 to 40 knots.

* WAVES/SEAS...7 to 10 feet.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Gale Warning means winds of 34 to 47 knots are imminent or

occurring. Operating a vessel in gale conditions requires

experience and properly equipped vessels. It is highly

recommended that mariners without the proper experience seek safe

harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions.

A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots

are expected to produce hazardous wave conditions to small craft.

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels should avoid navigating in these conditions.

...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST SUNDAY...

* WINDS...Sustained winds of 25 to 30 knots with frequent gusts

of 35 to 40 knots.

* WAVES/SEAS...7 to 10 feet.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Gale Warning means winds of 34 to 47 knots are imminent or

occurring. Operating a vessel in gale conditions requires

experience and properly equipped vessels. It is highly

recommended that mariners without the proper experience seek safe

harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions.

A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots

are expected to produce hazardous wave conditions to small craft.

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels should avoid navigating in these conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST SUNDAY...

...LOW WATER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO NOON CST

SUNDAY...

The National Weather Service in Lake Charles has issued a Low

Water Advisory, which is in effect from midnight tonight to noon

CST Sunday.

* WINDS...20 to 25 knots with frequent gusts of 25 to 30 knots

* WAVES/SEAS...Lake and bay waters will be very rough this evening

* WATER LEVELS...-1.0 to -1.5 MLLW during low tide Sunday morning

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots

are expected to produce hazardous wave conditions to small craft.

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels should avoid navigating in these conditions.

A Low Water Advisory means water levels are expected to be

significantly below average. Mariners should use extreme caution

and transit at the slowest safe navigable speed to minimize

impact.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST SUNDAY...

...LOW WATER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO NOON CST

SUNDAY...

The National Weather Service in Lake Charles has issued a Low

Water Advisory, which is in effect from midnight tonight to noon

CST Sunday.

* WINDS...20 to 25 knots with frequent gusts of 25 to 30 knots

* WAVES/SEAS...Lake and bay waters will be very rough this evening

* WATER LEVELS...-1.0 to -1.5 MLLW during low tide Sunday morning

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots

are expected to produce hazardous wave conditions to small craft.

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels should avoid navigating in these conditions.

A Low Water Advisory means water levels are expected to be

significantly below average. Mariners should use extreme caution

and transit at the slowest safe navigable speed to minimize

impact.

_____

Copyright 2019 AccuWeather