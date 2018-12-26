TX Marine Warning and Forecast

TX Marine Warnings and Forecast for Thursday, December 27, 2018

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX

329 AM CST Wed Dec 26 2018

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST THURSDAY...

.An increase in winds and building seas are expected this morning

through Thursday morning resulting in hazardous marine conditions.

* WINDS...Southeast winds increasing to 20 to 25 knots with gusts

up to 35 knots.

* WAVES/SEAS...Building seas up to 7 to 10 feet with occasional

seas up to 13 feet.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 20 to 33 knots...and/or

seas 7 feet or higher...are expected to produce hazardous conditions

for small craft. Inexperienced boaters...especially those operating

smaller vessels should avoid navigating in these conditions.

