TX Marine Warning and Forecast
TX Marine Warnings and Forecast for Saturday, November 24, 2018
DENSE FOG ADVISORY
URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX
549 PM CST Fri Nov 23 2018
...Dense Fog Advisory is in Effect this Evening...
.Sea fog has developed over the nearshore waters and has the
potential to expand into the bays. Visibility of 1 nautical mile
or less can be anticipated at times.
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CST TONIGHT...
The National Weather Service in Houston/Galveston has issued a
Dense Fog Advisory, which is in effect until midnight CST
tonight.
* VISIBILITY...1 Nautical mile or less at times.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Mariners should be prepared for sudden changes in visibility over
short distances. Reduce your speed and keep a lookout for other
vessels...buoys and breakwaters. Keep your navigation lights on.
Inexperienced mariners...especially those operating smaller craft
or not equipped with radar...should consider seeking safe harbor.
