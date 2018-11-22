TX Marine Warning and Forecast

TX Marine Warnings and Forecast for Thursday, November 22, 2018

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Corpus Christi TX

835 AM CST Thu Nov 22 2018

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...

Winds and seas have decreased to below advisory levels, therefore

the Small Craft Advisory will be allowed to expire. Moderate flow

will continue to decrease to weak to moderate levels by Friday.

