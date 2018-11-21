TX Marine Warning and Forecast
TX Marine Warnings and Forecast for Thursday, November 22, 2018
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY
URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service Brownsville TX
938 AM CST Wed Nov 21 2018
...Winds and seas will increase today...
.The interaction between high pressure over the northwest Gulf
and lower pressure over the waters adjacent to the lower Texas
coast will result in a tighter pressure gradient, leading to
increasing winds and higher seas.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CST
TONIGHT...
* WINDS...northeast 15 to 25 knots.
* WAVES/SEAS...five to seven feet.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 20 to 33 knots
are expected to produce hazardous wave conditions to small craft.
Inexperienced mariners...especially those operating smaller
vessels should avoid navigating in these conditions.
