TX Marine Warnings and Forecast for Thursday, November 22, 2018

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Brownsville TX

938 AM CST Wed Nov 21 2018

...Winds and seas will increase today...

.The interaction between high pressure over the northwest Gulf

and lower pressure over the waters adjacent to the lower Texas

coast will result in a tighter pressure gradient, leading to

increasing winds and higher seas.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CST

TONIGHT...

* WINDS...northeast 15 to 25 knots.

* WAVES/SEAS...five to seven feet.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 20 to 33 knots

are expected to produce hazardous wave conditions to small craft.

Inexperienced mariners...especially those operating smaller

vessels should avoid navigating in these conditions.

