TX Marine Warnings and Forecast for Tuesday, November 20, 2018
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY
URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service Brownsville TX
401 AM CST Tue Nov 20 2018
...Strong north winds and building seas across the far offshore
Gulf waters this morning...
.North winds are expected to increase offshore as high pressure
builds in across north Texas and tightens the pressure gradient.
Winds and seas will likely reach Small Craft Advisory levels
beyond 20 nautical miles off the lower Texas coast through the
morning. Conditions should improve this afternoon as the gradient
relaxes.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...
* WINDS...North winds around 20 knots.
* WAVES/SEAS...Seas 4 to 6 building to 5 to 7 feet.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 20 to 33 knots
are expected to produce hazardous wave conditions to small craft.
Inexperienced mariners...especially those operating smaller
vessels should avoid navigating in these conditions.
