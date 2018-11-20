TX Marine Warning and Forecast
TX Marine Warnings and Forecast for Tuesday, November 20, 2018
_____
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY
URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service Corpus Christi TX
1116 PM CST Mon Nov 19 2018
...MODERATE TO STRONG NORTH WIND TONIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY MORNING...
.Moderate to strong north winds are expected to develop tonight.
Wind and seas over the offshore coastal waters are expected to
reach Small Craft Advisory thresholds overnight. This condition
will continue through Tuesday morning, followed by improving
conditions from west to east Tuesday afternoon.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM CST
TUESDAY...
* WINDS...North around 20 knots.
* WAVES/SEAS...Seas 5 to 7 feet.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 20 to 33 knots
and/or seas of 7 feet or greater are expected to produce
hazardous conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners...
especially those operating smaller vessels should avoid
navigating in these conditions. Mariners should pay close
attention to the marine forecast...and consider wind and sea
conditions in planning.
_____
