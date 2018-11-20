TX Marine Warning and Forecast

TX Marine Warnings and Forecast for Tuesday, November 20, 2018

_____

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Corpus Christi TX

1116 PM CST Mon Nov 19 2018

...MODERATE TO STRONG NORTH WIND TONIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY MORNING...

.Moderate to strong north winds are expected to develop tonight.

Wind and seas over the offshore coastal waters are expected to

reach Small Craft Advisory thresholds overnight. This condition

will continue through Tuesday morning, followed by improving

conditions from west to east Tuesday afternoon.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM CST

TUESDAY...

* WINDS...North around 20 knots.

* WAVES/SEAS...Seas 5 to 7 feet.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 20 to 33 knots

and/or seas of 7 feet or greater are expected to produce

hazardous conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners...

especially those operating smaller vessels should avoid

navigating in these conditions. Mariners should pay close

attention to the marine forecast...and consider wind and sea

conditions in planning.

_____

