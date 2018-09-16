TX Marine Warning and Forecast

TX Marine Warnings and Forecast for Sunday, September 16, 2018

SPECIAL MARINE WARNING

The National Weather Service in Corpus Christi has issued a

* Special Marine Warning for...

Bays and Waterways from Baffin Bay to Port Aransas...

Coastal waters from Baffin Bay to Port Aransas out 20 NM...

* Until 430 AM CDT.

* At 403 AM CDT, a shower was located near Malaquite Beach, or 21 nm

south of Portland, moving north at 10 knots.

HAZARD...Wind gusts 34 knots or greater.

SOURCE...Radar.

IMPACT...Expect wind gusts in excess of 34 knots, suddenly higher

waves, frequent lightning, and heavy downpours. Make sure

all on board are wearing life jackets.

* Locations impacted include...

Malaquite Beach.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Move to safe harbor until hazardous weather passes.

