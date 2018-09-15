TX Marine Warning and Forecast
TX Marine Warnings and Forecast for Saturday, September 15, 2018
MARINE WEATHER STATEMENT
Marine Weather Statement
National Weather Service Brownsville TX
453 PM CDT SAT SEP 15 2018
...STRONG THUNDERSTORMS OVER THE LOWER TEXAS GULF WATERS...
The areas affected include...
Coastal waters from Baffin Bay to Port Mansfield TX out 20 NM...
Coastal waters from Port Mansfield TX to the Rio Grande River out
20 NM...
Laguna Madre From 5 nm North Of Port Mansfield To Baffin Bay TX...
Laguna Madre From The Arroyo Colorado To 5 NM North Of Port
Mansfield TX...
Laguna Madre From the Port Of Brownsville to the Arroyo
Colorado...
Waters from Baffin Bay to Port Mansfield TX from 20 to 60 NM...
Waters from Port Mansfield TX to the Rio Grande River from 20 to
60 NM...
At 448 PM CDT, National Weather Service Doppler radar indicated
strong thunderstorms, capable of producing winds to around 30 knots.
These thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 16
nautical miles south of Malaquite Beach to 10 nautical miles east of
Port Mansfield, moving north at 20 knots.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Mariners can expect gusty winds to around 30 knots...locally higher
waves...and lightning strikes. Boaters should seek safe harbor
immediately until these storms pass.
