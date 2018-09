TX Marine Warning and Forecast

TX Marine Warnings and Forecast for Tuesday, September 11, 2018

SPECIAL MARINE WARNING

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN LEAGUE CITY HAS ISSUED A

* SPECIAL MARINE WARNING FOR...

COASTAL WATERS FROM FREEPORT TO MATAGORDA SHIP CHANNEL TX OUT 20

NM...

COASTAL WATERS FROM HIGH ISLAND TO FREEPORT TX OUT 20 NM...

GALVESTON BAY...

WATERS FROM HIGH ISLAND TO FREEPORT TX FROM 20 TO 60 NM...

* UNTIL 715 AM CDT.

* AT 621 AM CDT...A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WAS LOCATED NEAR GALVESTON

317...MOVING NORTH AT 30 KNOTS.

HAZARD...WIND GUSTS 34 KNOTS OR GREATER.

SOURCE...RADAR.

IMPACT...SMALL CRAFT COULD BE DAMAGED IN BRIEFLY HIGHER WINDS AND

SUDDENLY HIGHER WAVES.

* LOCATIONS IMPACTED INCLUDE...

GALVESTON SHIP CHANNEL...TABS BUOY B...GALVESTON 317...

GALVESTON 344...GALVESTON 256...OFFATTS BAYOU...NORTH JETTY...

GALVESTON 221...GALVESTON PIER 21...GALVESTON 282...

GALVESTON 150...SAN LUIS PASS...SURFSIDE JETTY...

GALVESTON BAY ENTRANCE...DRUM BAY...

CHRISTMAS BAY AND SOUTHEASTERN WEST BAY.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

MOVE TO SAFE HARBOR IMMEDIATELY AS GUSTY WINDS AND HIGH WAVES ARE

EXPECTED.

FREQUENT LIGHTNING IS OCCURRING WITH THIS STORM. IF CAUGHT ON THE

OPEN WATER STAY BELOW DECK IF POSSIBLE...KEEP AWAY FROM UNGROUNDED

METAL OBJECTS.

