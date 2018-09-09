TX Marine Warning and Forecast

TX Marine Warnings and Forecast for Sunday, September 9, 2018

MARINE WEATHER STATEMENT

Marine Weather Statement

National Weather Service Brownsville TX

249 PM CDT SUN SEP 9 2018

...STRONG THUNDERSTORMS OVER THE WATERS OF THE NORTHERN AND CENTRAL

LAGUNA MADRE...

The areas affected include...

Laguna Madre From 5 nm North Of Port Mansfield To Baffin Bay TX...

Laguna Madre From The Arroyo Colorado To 5 NM North Of Port

Mansfield TX...

At 246 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated strong thunderstorms, capable

of producing winds to around 30 knots and heavy rain. These

thunderstorms were located 10 nm north of Port Mansfield. The

thunderstorms are nearly stationary.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners can expect gusty winds to around 30 knots, locally higher

waves, and lightning strikes. Isolated waterspouts are possible.

Boaters should seek safe harbor immediately until this storm passes.

Report severe weather to the coast guard or nearest law enforcement

agency. They will relay your report to the National Weather Service

forecast office.

