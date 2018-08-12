TX Marine Warning and Forecast

TX Marine Warnings and Forecast for Sunday, August 12, 2018

_____

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY FOR WINDS

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Corpus Christi TX

540 PM CDT Sun Aug 12 2018

...MODERATE TO STRONG ONSHORE FLOW INTO THE EVENING HOURS FOR THE

SOUTHERN BAYS AND NEARSHORE WATERS OF THE MIDDLE TEXAS COAST...

.Strong pressure gradient along the coast will maintain a moderate

to strong southeast winds into the evening hours along the coast

south of Port Aransas. Winds are expected to diminish slightly

before midnight.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY FOR WINDS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM CDT THIS

EVENING...

The National Weather Service in Corpus Christi has issued a Small

Craft Advisory for winds, which is in effect until 10 PM CDT this

evening.

* WINDS...Southeast winds around 20 knots with gusts to 25 knots.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory for wind means that wind speeds of 21 to

33 knots are expected. Inexperienced mariners...especially those

operating smaller vessels should avoid navigating in these

conditions.

_____

Copyright 2018 AccuWeather