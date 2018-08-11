TX Marine Warning and Forecast
_____
MARINE WEATHER STATEMENT
National Weather Service Corpus Christi TX
127 PM CDT SAT AUG 11 2018
A Marine Weather Statement has been issued for the following areas...
Bays and Waterways from Baffin Bay to Port Aransas...
At 125 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated a strong thunderstorm, capable
of producing winds to around 30 knots. This thunderstorm was located
over Riviera Beach near Baffin Bay, moving north at 5 knots.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Mariners can expect gusty winds to around 30 knots, locally higher
waves, lightning strikes, and heavy downpours. Boaters should seek
safe harbor immediately until this storm passes.
Intense lightning is occurring with this storm. If caught on the open
water stay below deck if possible, keep away from ungrounded metal
objects.
_____
