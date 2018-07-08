TX Marine Warning and Forecast

TX Marine Warnings and Forecast for Sunday, July 8, 2018

MARINE WEATHER STATEMENT

Marine Weather Statement

National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX

729 AM CDT SUN JUL 8 2018

A Marine Weather Statement has been issued for the following areas...

Coastal waters from Freeport to Matagorda Ship Channel TX out 20

NM...

Coastal waters from High Island to Freeport TX out 20 NM...

Galveston Bay...

Matagorda Bay...

Waters from High Island to Freeport TX from 20 to 60 NM...

At 726 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated nearshore thunderstorms,

capable of producing waterspouts. Nearshore waterspouts can come

onshore as tornadoes. The local water waterspout risk will persist

throughout the morning hours.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners can expect waterspouts, gusty winds, locally higher waves,

and lightning strikes in or around offshore thunderstorms. If in the

vicinity of these storms, boaters should seek safe harbor

immediately until storms pass.

