TX Marine Warning and Forecast
Updated 10:54 am, Monday, June 25, 2018
TX Marine Warnings and Forecast for Monday, June 25, 2018
_____
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY
URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service Corpus Christi TX
947 AM CDT Mon Jun 25 2018
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 10 AM CDT THIS MORNING...
Southeast winds will subside to a more moderate flow through the
rest of the morning, and the Small Craft Advisory will be allowed
to expired. Small craft should still exercise caution through the
rest of the day.
Copyright 2018 AccuWeather