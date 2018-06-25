TX Marine Warning and Forecast

TX Marine Warnings and Forecast for Monday, June 25, 2018

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Corpus Christi TX

947 AM CDT Mon Jun 25 2018

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 10 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

Southeast winds will subside to a more moderate flow through the

rest of the morning, and the Small Craft Advisory will be allowed

to expired. Small craft should still exercise caution through the

rest of the day.

