TX Marine Warning and Forecast
Updated 7:39 am, Monday, June 18, 2018
TX Marine Warnings and Forecast for Tuesday, June 19, 2018
_____
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY
URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service Lake Charles LA
633 AM CDT Mon Jun 18 2018
...STRONG ONSHORE WINDS AND HIGH SEAS INTO MONDAY...
.Surface high pressure over the southeast US will interact with a
tropical wave moving toward the Texas coast, which will cause the
pressure gradient to remain tight over the northwestern Gulf of
Mexico. The result will be continued elevated winds and higher seas.
Wind and wave conditions will begin to improve tonight as the
tropical wave moves into Texas.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CDT
TONIGHT...
* WINDS...20 to 25 knots gusting to 35 knots.
* WAVES/SEAS...4 to 8 feet near shore and 8 to 12 feet offshore.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots
are expected to produce hazardous wave conditions to small craft.
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels should avoid navigating in these conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CDT
TONIGHT...
* WINDS...20 to 25 knots gusting to 35 knots.
* WAVES/SEAS...4 to 8 feet near shore and 8 to 12 feet offshore.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots
are expected to produce hazardous wave conditions to small craft.
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels should avoid navigating in these conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CDT
TONIGHT...
* WINDS...20 to 25 knots gusting to 35 knots.
* WAVES/SEAS...4 to 8 feet near shore and 8 to 12 feet offshore.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots
are expected to produce hazardous wave conditions to small craft.
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels should avoid navigating in these conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CDT
TONIGHT...
* WINDS...20 to 25 knots gusting to 35 knots.
* WAVES/SEAS...4 to 8 feet near shore and 8 to 12 feet offshore.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots
are expected to produce hazardous wave conditions to small craft.
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels should avoid navigating in these conditions.
_____
Copyright 2018 AccuWeather